Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 67 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VIS stock opened at $191.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $213.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.12 and its 200-day moving average is $197.13.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Further Reading

