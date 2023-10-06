Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases New Shares in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVUS. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,985,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,274,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,860,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,842,000 after acquiring an additional 439,530 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,508,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 816,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,540,000 after buying an additional 354,713 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $72.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.40.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

