Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,024 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEF. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,163,000 after acquiring an additional 233,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jefferies Financial Group

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $8,062,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,673,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,416,706.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $8,081,905.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,225,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,004,559.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $8,062,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,673,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,416,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 578,320 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,017 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

JEF stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.36. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

