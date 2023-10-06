Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,450 Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.11% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $821,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,281,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,649,000 after purchasing an additional 54,750 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 35,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 12,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $940,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $20.87 on Friday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $22.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.88.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

