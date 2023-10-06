Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 152 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 40.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

WELL stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 360.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $86.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.67 and its 200 day moving average is $78.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 1,060.92%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

