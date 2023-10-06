Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) vs. Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) Critical Contrast

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) and Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Taboola.com and Grom Social Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taboola.com $1.36 billion 1.01 -$11.98 million ($0.22) -18.09 Grom Social Enterprises $5.43 million 0.16 -$16.33 million N/A N/A

Taboola.com has higher revenue and earnings than Grom Social Enterprises.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taboola.com -5.39% -0.86% -0.50% Grom Social Enterprises -272.51% -68.89% -55.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Taboola.com and Grom Social Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

30.3% of Taboola.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Taboola.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Taboola.com and Grom Social Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taboola.com 0 1 7 0 2.88 Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00

Taboola.com currently has a consensus target price of $4.90, suggesting a potential upside of 22.99%. Grom Social Enterprises has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 920.41%. Given Grom Social Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grom Social Enterprises is more favorable than Taboola.com.

Risk and Volatility

Taboola.com has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grom Social Enterprises has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taboola.com beats Grom Social Enterprises on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taboola.com



Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Taboola.com Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

About Grom Social Enterprises



Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires, develops, and builds commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

