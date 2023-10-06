The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.22.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chemours from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemours in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chemours from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

NYSE CC opened at $26.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. Chemours has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $39.05.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.14% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chemours will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -147.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after buying an additional 4,060,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 182.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,583,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $205,993,000 after buying an additional 3,608,478 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 29.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,256,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,791,000 after buying an additional 3,427,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,013,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 1,845.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 997,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,588,000 after purchasing an additional 946,210 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

