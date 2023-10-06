TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TOWN

TowneBank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $22.76 on Thursday. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.94.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $242.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TowneBank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.