Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in Toyota Motor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 18.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 131.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of TM stock opened at $173.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.65. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $131.34 and a 12 month high of $195.65.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $7.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $3.13. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $76.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.98 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

