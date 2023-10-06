TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Holdings Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDG. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,822,000. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth $7,186,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,684,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 103.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $926.29.

NYSE:TDG opened at $838.93 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $940.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $869.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $825.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $5,003,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total transaction of $2,561,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,559 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $5,003,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,961 shares of company stock worth $65,346,077 in the last ninety days. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

