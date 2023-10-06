Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,428 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRIP. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $58,524,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 872.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,600 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $33,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 954.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,761 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $35,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,583 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,323,501 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $113,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,949,031 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $71,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.01 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

