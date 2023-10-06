Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.43.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWST. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWST

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,179,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,261,000 after buying an additional 478,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,905,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,277,000 after purchasing an additional 691,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,275,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,560,000 after purchasing an additional 849,592 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,136,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,795,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,819,000 after purchasing an additional 273,148 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.29. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.30.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.62 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 88.97% and a negative return on equity of 29.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.