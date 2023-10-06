Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.43.
Several research firms recently weighed in on TWST. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWST
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ TWST opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.29. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.30.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.62 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 88.97% and a negative return on equity of 29.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Twist Bioscience
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Huawei Has Entered The Chips Race, Markets Still Prefer These
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Restaurant Stocks Go on Sale…Which Are Really on the Value Menu?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 5 Reasons to Buy and Hold Exxon Mobil For 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.