Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.19.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.91%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -352.94%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Letica sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $112,142.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 547.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 248.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

