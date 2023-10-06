Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Stock Holdings Lifted by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UAA. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 75.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 82,568 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 24.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 11.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 56.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAA opened at $6.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.04. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UAA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

