Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of Vertex Energy worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 22.5% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $707,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 36.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 25.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 55.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Energy Price Performance

Vertex Energy stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $734.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.15 million. Vertex Energy had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

VTNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Vertex Energy from $15.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.57.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

