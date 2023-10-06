Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.22.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $159.09 on Friday. Walmart has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $165.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.81 and its 200 day moving average is $154.73. The company has a market capitalization of $428.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

