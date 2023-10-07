Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.06

Shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.06 and traded as low as $7.29. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 241,092 shares traded.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.06.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is an increase from Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%.
Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund
