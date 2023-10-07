Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.06

Shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.06 and traded as low as $7.29. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 241,092 shares traded.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.06.

Get Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is an increase from Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%.

Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.