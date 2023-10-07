Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CFO Dave Stephenson Sells 4,919 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CFO Dave Stephenson sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $671,689.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,823,687.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dave Stephenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Dave Stephenson sold 6,521 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $810,234.25.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Dave Stephenson sold 4,919 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $735,882.40.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB opened at $126.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.98. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $81.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Airbnb’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Airbnb by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,413 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,971,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,011,000 after purchasing an additional 429,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,712,000 after purchasing an additional 273,316 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,438,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Airbnb by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,087,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,663,000 after purchasing an additional 130,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

