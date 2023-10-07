Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 432,785 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 84.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 432,785 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $587,759,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 380.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of RB Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RB Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RBA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on RB Global in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James upgraded RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

RB Global Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE RBA opened at $65.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 71.02, a P/E/G ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.91. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.72 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.68 and its 200 day moving average is $58.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 5.94%. Research analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.39%.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In other news, Director Michael D. Sieger acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.08 per share, with a total value of $58,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,330.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael D. Sieger bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.08 per share, with a total value of $58,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,330.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Baron Concors sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $442,748.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,492.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,911 shares of company stock valued at $412,150 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Profile

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

