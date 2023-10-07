Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,665 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.2% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Alphabet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.86.

GOOGL stock opened at $137.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $139.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,331 shares of company stock worth $17,176,933. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

