Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 363.8% during the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 19,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 15,317 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 247.4% during the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 47,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,636,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 750.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 19,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 16,843 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,331 shares of company stock valued at $17,176,933. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.9 %

GOOGL opened at $137.58 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $139.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.54. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.86.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

