Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,918,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.86.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $137.58 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $139.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,331 shares of company stock valued at $17,176,933. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

