Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington Sells 4,000 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,438,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $127.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.76, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.65 and a 200 day moving average of $122.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,419 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 13,998 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 17.2% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.0% during the third quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 4,514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.30.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

