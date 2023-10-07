Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s 3rd Largest Position

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 173,829 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 9.7% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $127.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,828,198.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,408,145 shares of company stock valued at $55,144,443 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.