Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,405 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,438,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,408,145 shares of company stock valued at $55,144,443 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $127.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.65 and a 200-day moving average of $122.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Redburn Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.30.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

