Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,626 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.30.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $127.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,408,145 shares of company stock worth $55,144,443. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

