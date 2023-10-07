Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,037 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 87.8% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $38.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average of $36.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.33 and a twelve month high of $54.24.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.45 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Articles

