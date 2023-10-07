Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lessened by Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.2% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,524 shares of company stock worth $55,530,770 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Apple Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $177.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.