Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,435 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,650 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.4% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Apple by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,327 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Apple from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

Apple Trading Up 1.5 %

AAPL opened at $177.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The company has a market cap of $2.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,524 shares of company stock valued at $55,530,770 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

