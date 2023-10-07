Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,569 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Apple by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,327 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $177.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.61. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,524 shares of company stock valued at $55,530,770. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

