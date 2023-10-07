Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.7% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.34.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $327.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $324.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

