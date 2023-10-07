Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $1,574,195.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,451,749.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $1,626,031.71.

On Monday, October 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.57, for a total transaction of $1,628,174.37.

On Friday, September 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.82, for a total transaction of $1,663,198.62.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.12, for a total transaction of $1,624,465.92.

On Friday, September 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.69, for a total transaction of $1,612,681.29.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total transaction of $1,681,823.28.

On Monday, September 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total transaction of $1,694,349.60.

On Friday, September 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.57, for a total transaction of $1,669,379.37.

On Thursday, September 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total transaction of $1,699,871.07.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $1,659,490.17.

Atlassian Stock Up 6.0 %

TEAM stock opened at $199.21 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $233.61. The company has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.40 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. The company had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 25,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.29.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

