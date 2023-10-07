Aura Systems (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.19

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.19 and traded as low as $0.16. Aura Systems shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.
Aura Systems Stock Up 5.6 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19.
About Aura Systems
Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines worldwide. It offers mobile induction power systems, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications, and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in induction motor and mobile and remote power applications.
