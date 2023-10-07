AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 13.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 47.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 33.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AN opened at $136.85 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $182.08. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.28 and a 200-day moving average of $147.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.38. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 58.35%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total value of $14,313,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,887,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,455,039.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total value of $14,313,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,887,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,455,039.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph T. Lower sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $1,506,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,155.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,771 shares of company stock valued at $22,839,759 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AN. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.57.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

