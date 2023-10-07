Bailard Inc. Has $22.03 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.8% of Bailard Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $157.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.27. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The company has a market capitalization of $409.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.36%.
Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson
In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.06.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
