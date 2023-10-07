Bailard Inc. Sells 2,101 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 536,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.2% of Bailard Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $64,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Advisors grew its position in Alphabet by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 231,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,769,000 after acquiring an additional 21,301 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 391,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,863,000 after acquiring an additional 30,665 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 56,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 43,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,331 shares of company stock valued at $17,176,933 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $137.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $139.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.86.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

