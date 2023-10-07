Bank of America Lowers Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $120.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 3.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.67.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $124.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.63. Clorox has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 105.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.33.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Clorox will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 72.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 16,032 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

