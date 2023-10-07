Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Purchases 97,511 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1,389.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,511 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,335,063,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,331 shares of company stock valued at $17,176,933 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $137.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.63 and its 200 day moving average is $121.54. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $139.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.86.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

