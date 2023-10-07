Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 77.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 12.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 98.5% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 58,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 29,016 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 23.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 31,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Price Performance

BKH stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average of $59.77. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $73.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $411.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Black Hills’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Black Hills in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Black Hills from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on BKH

Black Hills Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.