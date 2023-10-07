BLB&B Advisors LLC Acquires 2,486 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 136,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,576,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,271,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.86.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,331 shares of company stock valued at $17,176,933. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $137.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $139.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.