Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $103,000 Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 303 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,824,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 200,523,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,810,889,000 after buying an additional 1,537,712 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after buying an additional 556,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $327.26 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $324.99 and its 200-day moving average is $319.39.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $347.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.34.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

