Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 2,809 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.8% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.7% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 1.5 %

AAPL stock opened at $177.49 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.26 and its 200-day moving average is $177.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 321,524 shares of company stock worth $55,530,770. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.