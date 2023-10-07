Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Centerspace by 12.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 14.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Centerspace in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 141.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 13.7% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 50,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace Stock Performance

Shares of CSR stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. Centerspace has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Centerspace in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Centerspace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerspace has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,497 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

