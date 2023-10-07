City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $417.83

City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 417.83 ($5.05) and traded as low as GBX 365 ($4.41). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 366 ($4.42), with a volume of 12,482 shares traded.

City of London Investment Group Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £185.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1,262.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 390.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 417.83.

City of London Investment Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a GBX 22 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%. This is a positive change from City of London Investment Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. City of London Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 11,379.31%.

City of London Investment Group Company Profile

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

