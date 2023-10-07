Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.67.

Clorox Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $124.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.03, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. Clorox has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clorox will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 105.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 429.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

