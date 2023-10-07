Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.40

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.40 and traded as low as $4.39. Comstock Holding Companies shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 4,529 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Holding Companies in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Down 3.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $42.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average of $4.40.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Holding Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

Further Reading

