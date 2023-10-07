Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,299 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.6% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Argus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.95.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $457.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $449.07 and a 200-day moving average of $385.08. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $502.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.54, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

