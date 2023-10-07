Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.16

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.16 and traded as low as $4.92. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 15,789 shares traded.
Cryo-Cell International Stock Up 4.3 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 million, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.36.
Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. Cryo-Cell International had a negative return on equity of 168.11% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter.
Cryo-Cell International Company Profile
Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.
