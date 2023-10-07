Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.16

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.16 and traded as low as $4.92. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 15,789 shares traded.

Cryo-Cell International Stock Up 4.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 million, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.36.

Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. Cryo-Cell International had a negative return on equity of 168.11% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cryo-Cell International stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.23% of Cryo-Cell International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

