Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 1,779 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,331 shares of company stock worth $17,176,933. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.9 %

Alphabet stock opened at $137.58 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $139.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

