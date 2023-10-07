Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Buys 1,190 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,870 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.7% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 90,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 87,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,408,145 shares of company stock worth $55,144,443. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.30.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $127.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.65 and its 200-day moving average is $122.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.76, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

